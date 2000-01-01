Company Profile

Canon designs, manufactures, and distributes an extensive range of consumer and electronic products, including copiers, cameras, lenses, and inkjet printers. Its global customer base and domestically concentrated operations create inherent currency exposure, which can cause performance to fluctuate. Canon's headquarters and 28 of its 46 manufacturing plants are in Japan, but nearly 80% of revenue is delivered from international markets. The firm has been expanding into new geographies and markets to mitigate this exposure.Canon Inc is a provider of business equipment. It manufactures office multi function devices, plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment and lithography equipment.