Canoo Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:GOEV)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GOEV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GOEV

  • Market Cap$719.660m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GOEV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS13803R1023

Company Profile

Canoo Inc is a mobility technology company. The company designs and manufactures electric vehicles for both commercial and consumer markets. The product pipeline includes three vehicle programs: Electric delivery vehicles, Lifestyle vehicle, and Sports vehicle.

Latest GOEV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .