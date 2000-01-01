Canoo Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:GOEV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GOEV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GOEV
- Market Cap$719.660m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GOEV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINUS13803R1023
Company Profile
Canoo Inc is a mobility technology company. The company designs and manufactures electric vehicles for both commercial and consumer markets. The product pipeline includes three vehicle programs: Electric delivery vehicles, Lifestyle vehicle, and Sports vehicle.