Company Profile

Cantel Medical is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of hospital supplies for infection prevention, which include products used in endoscope disinfection, water purification systems for use in dialysis treatment, and dental supplies. The firm reports in four segments: medical (57% of fiscal 2019 sales), life sciences (22%), dental (18%), and dialysis (4%). Geographic exposure is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for 75% of revenue, with international markets making up the remaining 25%.Cantel Medical Corp is dedicated in delivering infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives.