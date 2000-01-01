Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corp is in the business of pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Minnesota. The company has four operating segments namely Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Card Casino segment.Canterbury Park Holding Corp is involved in pari-mutual wagering on horse races and unbanked card games. It is also engaged in related services and activities such as food and beverage, publication sales, catering, and events.