Canterra Minerals Corp (TSX:CTM)
North American company
- Market CapCAD1.350m
- SymbolTSX:CTM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA1381341017
Canterra Minerals Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The group primarily specializes in diamond exploration within the Northwest Territories. It holds the interest in projects and properties such as Gwen, Hilltop, King, Marlin, Prism, Rex, Buffalo Hills, and West Carswell.