Canyon Copper Corp (TSX:CNC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNC

  • Market CapCAD1.020m
  • SymbolTSX:CNC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1387636022

Company Profile

Canyon Copper Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Bootage lake, Munro Warden, Samuels Lake and New York canyon.

Latest CNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .