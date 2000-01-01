Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD70.920m
  • SymbolASX:CAY
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CAY9

Company Profile

Canyon Resources Ltd is a gold exploring company. It is engaged in increasing shareholder wealth through the active exploration of its projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

