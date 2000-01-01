CAP-XX Ltd (LSE:CPX)

Company Info - CPX

  • Market Cap£10.080m
  • SymbolLSE:CPX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000XINAS1

Company Profile

CAP-XX Ltd develops, manufactures and markets supercapacitors for use in commercial and industrial electronics, consumer handheld devices and clean energy applications and provides Wireless, Consumer, and Commercial applications. Its products are divided into Cells and Modules, Series and Packages categories. The company mainly operates in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America geographic segments and derives most of its revenue from the Asia Pacific segment.CAP-XX Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of super capacitors, used in portable electronic devices and automotive applications.

