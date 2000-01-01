Cape Range Ltd (ASX:CAG)

APAC company
Market Info - CAG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CAG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CAG6

Company Profile

Cape Range Ltd is engaged in providing accounting and business intelligence software solutions. It's software solutions cater mainly to small and medium enterprises. Geographically solutions are offered in Asian markets including Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore.

