Capella Minerals Ltd (TSX:CMIL)
Capella Minerals Ltd is a Canadian gold and copper exploration and development company. Its portfolio includes three high-grade gold projects in Canada namely Domain, Manitoba and Savant Lake, NW Ontario and Sweden (Southern Gold Line), and two high-grade copper projects located in the past producing Lokken and Kjoli mining districts of central Norway.New Dimension Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties throughout the Americas.