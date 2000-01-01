Company Profile

Capgemini is a leading global IT services provider specializing in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. Capgemini operates in 44 countries, has approximately 200,000 employees, and has the ability to service large multinational enterprises such as Volkswagen, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, Bayer, Coca-Cola, and BNP Paribas. With over 50 years of experience and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini is seen as a key partner by the world’s largest enterprises for entering and operating in the European market.Capgemini SE is in the business of providing consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. The services provided by the company include Cloud services, Business Operations, Digital Services, Cybersecurity and Risk, Technology Solutions and others.