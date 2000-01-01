Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group Inc is the United States-based group primarily engaged in Banking services, Trust and asset management services, and Brokerage services. It offers retail and commercial banking business in the form of traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, data processing, and securities brokerage services among others through its banking offices in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.Capital City Bank Group Inc operates through its subsidiary Capital City Bank which provides traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, data processing, and securities brokerage services.