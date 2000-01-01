Capital Environment Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3989)
- Market CapHKD2.044bn
- SymbolSEHK:3989
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG1941T1094
Capital Environment Holdings Ltd is engaged in provision of waste treatment technologies and services which specializes in technology development, design, system integration, consultancy, operation and maintenance of waste treatment facilities.