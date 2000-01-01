Capital Environment Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3989)

APAC company
Market Info - 3989

Company Info - 3989

  • Market CapHKD2.044bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3989
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1941T1094

Company Profile

Capital Environment Holdings Ltd is engaged in provision of waste treatment technologies and services which specializes in technology development, design, system integration, consultancy, operation and maintenance of waste treatment facilities.

Latest 3989 news

