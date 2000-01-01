Capital Estate Ltd (SEHK:193)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 193

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 193

  • Market CapHKD180.730m
  • SymbolSEHK:193
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000489689

Company Profile

Capital Estate Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The principal activities of the company and its subsidiaries include property investment and development, hotel operation, financial investment and related activities.

Latest 193 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .