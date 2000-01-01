Capital Finance Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8239)

APAC company
Market Info - 8239

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8239

  • Market CapHKD143.120m
  • SymbolSEHK:8239
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG1941S1017

Company Profile

Capital Finance Holdings Ltd provides short-term financing; which comprises of pawn loan business, micro-financing business, entrusted loan business, and financial consultancy business, and also develops and sales enterprise software.

Latest 8239 news

