Capital For Progress Single Investment SpA (MTA:CFP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CFP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CFP
- Market Cap€48.550m
- SymbolMTA:CFP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005276602
Company Profile
Capital For Progress 2 SpA is a special purpose acquisition company for the Italian mid-sized companies of the Capital For Progress team.