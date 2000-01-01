Capital For Progress Single Investment SpA (MTA:CFP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CFP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CFP

  • Market Cap€48.550m
  • SymbolMTA:CFP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005276602

Company Profile

Capital For Progress 2 SpA is a special purpose acquisition company for the Italian mid-sized companies of the Capital For Progress team.

Latest CFP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .