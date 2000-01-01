Company Profile

Capital Ltd is a drilling services contractor. The company is engaged in providing exploration, grade control, technical, blast hole and other drilling services and solutions to mining and exploration companies from the exploration phase of the mining cycle through to production. It operates through two geographical segments namely, Africa and Rest of world. Africa segment provides drilling services and Rest of world provides drilling services and related logistics, equipment rental and information technology support services. The company derives the majority revenue from the Africa region.Capital Drilling Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides drilling services including exploration, development, grade control and blast hole drilling services to mineral exploration and mining companies located in emerging and developed markets.