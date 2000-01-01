Capital Metals Ordinary Shares (LSE:CMET)

UK company
Market Info - CMET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMET

  • Market Cap£3.420m
  • SymbolLSE:CMET
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMF75608

Company Profile

Capital Metals PLC is focused to explore, develop, and become a producer of high-grade mineral sands for the international market. Its project includes the Eastern Minerals Project that is located in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka.

