Capital Power Corp Ordinary Shares (TSE:CPX)
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power's natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from sales of electricity and natural gas. Its customers include a variety of industrial and commercial consumers, independent transmission system operators, and government-owned entities.Capital Power Corp builds, owns and operates power plants and manages its related electricity and natural gas portfolios by undertaking trading and marketing activities.