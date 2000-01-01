Capital & Regional (LSE:CAL)
Company Info - CAL
- Market Cap£251.920m
- SymbolLSE:CAL
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINGB0001741544
Company Profile
Capital & Regional PLC is a UK focused specialist property real estate investment trust. It wholly owns and manages shopping centers situated in Blackburn, Camberley, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow, and Woodgreen.