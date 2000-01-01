Capital & Regional (LSE:CAL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAL

  • Market Cap£251.920m
  • SymbolLSE:CAL
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0001741544

Company Profile

Capital & Regional PLC is a UK focused specialist property real estate investment trust. It wholly owns and manages shopping centers situated in Blackburn, Camberley, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow, and Woodgreen.

Latest CAL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CAL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .