Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp operates as residential communities for senior adults in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its objective is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The basic service of the company is comprised of meals, housekeeping, laundry, 24-hour staffing, transportation, social and recreational activities, and healthcare monitoring.