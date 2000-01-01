Capital VC Ltd (SEHK:2324)
Company Info - 2324
- Market CapHKD77.140m
- SymbolSEHK:2324
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG1889C1915
Company Profile
Capital VC Ltd is engaged in investing in listed and unlisted companies. The business operates in various segments that include Investment in Financial Assets at FVTPL, Investment in Available for Sale Investments, and Interest in Associate.