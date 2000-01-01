Company Profile

CapitaLand Commercial Trust is a commercial real estate investment trust with properties valued at around SGD 10.6 billion. The trust owns nine properties in Singapore, of which eight are in the central business district. The trust also recently acquired two properties in Frankfurt, Germany, Gallileo and Main Airport Center. As of 2018, office space approximates 78% of gross rental income, with the remainder stemming from retail (13%) and hotel and convention centres (9%). The trust is externally managed by parent CapitaLand. CapitaLand currently retains a 31% stake in CCT after its listing in 2004 through an in specie distribution.CapitaLand Commercial Trust is a commercial real estate investment trust. The company invests in income-producing commercial properties including commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore.