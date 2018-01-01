CapitaLand Investment Ltd (SGX:9CI) Share Price

Company Profile

CapitaLand Investment, or CLI, is a Singapore-headquartered real estate investment management company, with operations in 30 countries. After restructuring of the company in 2021, the real estate development capabilities were privatized into CapitaLand Development, or CLD, while CLI retained the funds management, lodging management and real estate investments businesses. CLI’s real estate investments business includes large minority stakes in listed vehicles, and as general partners in private real estate funds. CLI has management rights over the listed vehicles and private funds. The group’s portfolio consists of traditional real estate property types in offices, retail malls, and lodging, and property types benefiting from the new economy in logistics, business parks and data centers.