Company Profile

CapitaLand is a Singapore-headquartered real estate conglomerate, with operations in 30 countries. Its operation encompasses all phases of the real estate value chain, including design, development, and active asset management. Its portfolio of assets spans residential including multifamily homes, office, retail, and service residence. The acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge added business parks and logistics to the property mix. The company holds large minority stakes in its listed entities and retains management rights over the trusts. The latter provides steady, recurring income in dividends and fee income.CapitaLand Ltd is a real estate company. It is engaged in developing residential, office, retail, service residence, and mixed-use properties in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.