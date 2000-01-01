Company Profile

CapitaLand Mall Trust is the first and largest real estate investment trust listed on the Singapore Exchange. The trust has 15 properties located in suburban and downtown Singapore with a total net leasable area of about 5.4 million square feet, which includes some office and hotel space. The retail space of the trust represents more than 15% of all shopping center floor space in the city-state. CMT also holds a 14.1% stake in CapitaRetail China Trust. The trust is externally managed by CapitaLand Retail, and parent CapitaLand retains a 29.3% stake in CMT.CapitaLand Mall Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in income-producing assets which are used or predominantly used for retail purposes in Singapore. Its properties are located in suburban and downtown Singapore.