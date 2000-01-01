Capitan Mining Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:CAPT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CAPT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAPT

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:CAPT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1407031097

Company Profile

Capitan Mining Inc is an exploration stage company. The company is focused on the 100% owned gold and silver Penoles project in Durango, Mexico.

Latest CAPT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .