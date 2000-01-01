Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Capitol Federal Savings Bank. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution that offers a variety of financial services through tens of locations. It primarily serves metropolitan areas within the state of Kansas. The bank performs traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking activities, investing that money in first-lien residential mortgages. It also participates in commercial real estate loans with other lenders, investing those funds in various securities. The vast majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in originated one- to four-family real estate loans. Its primary source of income is net interest income.Capitol Federal Financial Inc is a financial services company operating through its subsidiary. It offers construction loans and other consumer loans and retail deposit accounts, including checking, savings, money market, IRA and certificates of deposit.