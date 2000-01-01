Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CAJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAJ

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CAJ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CAJ0

Company Profile

Capitol Health Ltd is a provider of diagnostic imaging and related services to the Australian healthcare market. Geographically, it operates only in Australia. It generates maximum revenue from diagnostic imaging services. The company offering includes X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT and MRIs, nuclear medicine, mammography/breast screen, bone densitometry, and other related services.Capitol Health Ltd provides services & facilities to healthcare businesses, by acquiring and operating diagnostic imaging facilities. It offers X-ray, MRI scans, Mammography, Orthopantomogram, CT Angiography and Fluoroscopy, among others.

Latest CAJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .