Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAJ
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CAJ
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CAJ0
Company Profile
Capitol Health Ltd is a provider of diagnostic imaging and related services to the Australian healthcare market. Geographically, it operates only in Australia. It generates maximum revenue from diagnostic imaging services. The company offering includes X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT and MRIs, nuclear medicine, mammography/breast screen, bone densitometry, and other related services.Capitol Health Ltd provides services & facilities to healthcare businesses, by acquiring and operating diagnostic imaging facilities. It offers X-ray, MRI scans, Mammography, Orthopantomogram, CT Angiography and Fluoroscopy, among others.