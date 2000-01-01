Company Profile

Capral Ltd produces extruded aluminum products and systems. It distributes those manufactured products in addition to a small amount of bought-in products through two distribution channels. The company supplies to three market segments namely Residential, Commercial and Industrial market through each of its distribution channels. It operates in one geographical area, Australia. Its products include doors, showers, wardrobes, security products, internal fit outs, other commercial building related products, aluminum extrusions and rolled products.Capral Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing & distribution of semi-fabricated aluminium products used in residential, commercial & industrial applications.