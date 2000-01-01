Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc (TSX:CAK.H)

North American company
Company Info - CAK.H

  • Market CapCAD0.240m
  • SymbolTSX:CAK.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA14069F2044

Company Profile

Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc is a capital pool company. It is engaged in identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

