Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc (TSX:CAK.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAK.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAK.H
- Market CapCAD0.240m
- SymbolTSX:CAK.H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA14069F2044
Company Profile
Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc is a capital pool company. It is engaged in identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.