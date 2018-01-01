Capricorn Energy (LSE:CNE) Share Price

Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It has explored for, discovered, developed, and produced oil and gas in a variety of locations throughout the world as an operator and partner in all stages of the oil and gas lifecycle. The company's production, development, and exploration activities are focused on Egypt, with further exploration activities in the UK North Sea, West Africa, and Latin America.Cairn Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It holds a balanced portfolio of exploration, appraisal and development assets within the oil and gas lifecycle.