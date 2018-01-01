Capricorn Energy (LSE:CNE) Share Price

CNE
Capricorn Energy
UK company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Regulatory news
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It has explored for, discovered, developed, and produced oil and gas in a variety of locations throughout the world as an operator and partner in all stages of the oil and gas lifecycle. The company's production, development, and exploration activities are focused on Egypt, with further exploration activities in the UK North Sea, West Africa, and Latin America.Cairn Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It holds a balanced portfolio of exploration, appraisal and development assets within the oil and gas lifecycle.
LSE:CNE
GB00BN0SMB92
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest CNE News
CNE Regulatory News