  • Market CapAUD373.450m
  • SymbolASX:CMM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CMM9

Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd, formerly Malagasy Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It focuses mainly on gold exploration. Its project includes Karlawinda gold project based in Western Australia.

