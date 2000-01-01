Capstead Mortgage Corp (NYSE:CMO)

North American company
  • Market Cap$367.460m
  • SymbolNYSE:CMO
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14067E5069

Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.Capstead Mortgage Corp operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company together with its subsidiaries invests in leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities.

