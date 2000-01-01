Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CGRN)

North American company
Market Info - CGRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CGRN

  • Market Cap$95.920m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CGRN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14067D5086

Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corp is the producer of low-emission microturbine systems.The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications. Capstone Turbine's products include onboard generation for hybrid electric vehicles; conversion of oil field and biomass waste gases into electricity; combined heat, power, and chilling solutions; capacity addition; and standby power.Capstone Turbine Corp is a gas turbine manufacturer. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications.

