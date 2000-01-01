Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corp is the producer of low-emission microturbine systems.The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications. Capstone Turbine's products include onboard generation for hybrid electric vehicles; conversion of oil field and biomass waste gases into electricity; combined heat, power, and chilling solutions; capacity addition; and standby power.Capstone Turbine Corp is a gas turbine manufacturer. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications.