Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.