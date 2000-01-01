Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CS
- Market CapCAD178.020m
- SymbolTSE:CS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA14068G1046
Company Profile
Capstone Mining Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.Capstone Mining Corp is a company that mines, explores and develops mineral properties. The group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and has development projects in Chile and Canada. Its main focus is copper.