Capstone Turbine Corp (NASDAQ:CPST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPST
- Market Cap$21.390m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CPST
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorDiversified Industrials
- Currency
- ISINUS14067D4097
Company Profile
Capstone Turbine Corp is a gas turbine manufacturer. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications.