Capstone Turbine Corp (NASDAQ:CPST)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CPST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CPST

  • Market Cap$21.390m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CPST
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorDiversified Industrials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14067D4097

Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corp is a gas turbine manufacturer. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications.

Latest CPST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .