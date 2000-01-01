Captii Ltd (SGX:AWV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AWV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AWV
- Market CapSGD11.980m
- SymbolSGX:AWV
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1BA0000004
Company Profile
Captii Ltd is a Singapore based telecom company that off-ers solutions to telecoms service providers in the form of platform and application systems. The company exports its services to South Asia, Middle East, and Africa.