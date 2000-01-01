Captii Ltd (SGX:AWV)

APAC company
  • Market CapSGD11.980m
  • SymbolSGX:AWV
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • ISINSG1BA0000004

Captii Ltd is a Singapore based telecom company that off-ers solutions to telecoms service providers in the form of platform and application systems. The company exports its services to South Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

