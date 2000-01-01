Capxon International Electronic Co Ltd (SEHK:469)
- Market CapHKD367.380m
- SymbolSEHK:469
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG1892A1094
Capxon International Electronic Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminum electrolytic capacitors with anode aluminum foils. Its product category consists of conductive polymer, ultra-miniature type, standard type, low impedance type.