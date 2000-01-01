Capxon International Electronic Co Ltd (SEHK:469)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 469

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 469

  • Market CapHKD367.380m
  • SymbolSEHK:469
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1892A1094

Company Profile

Capxon International Electronic Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminum electrolytic capacitors with anode aluminum foils. Its product category consists of conductive polymer, ultra-miniature type, standard type, low impedance type.

Latest 469 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .