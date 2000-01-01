CAQ Holdings Ltd (ASX:CAQ)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAQ
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CAQ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CAQ5
Company Profile
CAQ Holdings Ltd is engaged in jewelry trading and property development. The company generates its revenue in the form of rental income, interest, and sale of diamonds and goods.CAQ Holdings Ltd is engaged in property development business.