APAC company
Market Info - 699

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 699

  • Market CapHKD12.167bn
  • SymbolSEHK:699
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG190211071

Company Profile

CAR Inc is a Hong Kong based holding company providing car rental services. It also offers other services including accident coverage packages, GPS navigation systems, 24/7 roadside assistance, and among others.

