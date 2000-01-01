Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

North American company
Company Info - CARA

  • Market Cap$793.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CARA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1407551092

Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors.

