Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)
- Market Cap$793.540m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CARA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS1407551092
Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors.