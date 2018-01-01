Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Caracal Gold (LSE:GCAT) Share Price

GCAT

Caracal Gold

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Gold

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

Company Profile

Caracal Gold PLC is an emerging East African-focused gold producer company. Its Kilimapesa Gold Mine is located in Kenya. Gold ore is produced on-site and exported to international refiners, offering immediate value uplift through revenue generation.Papillon Holdings PLC is an investment company. Its primary objective is to undertake a single acquisition of a target company, business or asset in the industrial and services sectors.

LSE:GCAT

GB00BYZC5R04

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest GCAT News

GCAT Regulatory News