Caracara Silver Inc (TSX:SILV.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SILV.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SILV.H
- Market CapCAD2.680m
- SymbolTSX:SILV.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA1407572041
Company Profile
Caracara Silver Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is mainly engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Peru.