Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV)
- Market CapAUD6.930m
- SymbolASX:CVV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- ISINAU000000CVV1
Company Profile
Caravel Minerals Ltd is a copper, molybdenum, gold and base metals exploration and resource development company. Its projects includes Calingiri Project and Bryah project.