Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CVV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CVV

  • Market CapAUD6.930m
  • SymbolASX:CVV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CVV1

Company Profile

Caravel Minerals Ltd is a copper, molybdenum, gold and base metals exploration and resource development company. Its projects includes Calingiri Project and Bryah project.

Latest CVV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .