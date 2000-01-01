Carawine Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CWX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CWX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CWX

  • Market CapAUD11.730m
  • SymbolASX:CWX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CWX5

Company Profile

Carawine Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Australia. It is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in Jamieson Project, Oakover Project, Paterson Project, and Fraser Range Project.

Latest CWX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .