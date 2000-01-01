Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)

North American company
  • Market Cap$1.931bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CBLK
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS14081R1032

Company Profile

Carbon Black Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data.

Currently there for this company.