Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CARB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CARB
- Market Cap$802.510m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CARB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS1413371055
Company Profile
Carbonite Inc provides data protection solutions including cloud, hybrid, and on-premise backup and restores, disaster recovery as a service and email archiving. It offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for multi-year subscriptions.