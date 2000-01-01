Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CG1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CG1
- Market CapAUD41.740m
- SymbolASX:CG1
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CG18
Company Profile
Carbonxt Group Ltd is engaged in the development and marketing of specialised activated carbons, primarily focused on the capture of mercury from coal fired power station emissions in the United States.