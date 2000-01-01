Carbures Europe SA (XMAD:CAR)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CAR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAR

  • Market Cap€61.070m
  • SymbolXMAD:CAR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINES0116162068

Company Profile

Carbures Europe SA is engaged in the manufacturing & engineering of composite structures. It designs & develops products tailored to the demands of the aviation industry, automotive & civil engineering sectors as well as provides consulting services.

Latest CAR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .